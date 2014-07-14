CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate higher start to the week

July 14 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks looked set to open higher on Monday as investors await a raft of global economic events in the week, including the Bank of Canada’s rate decision and a testimony from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.12 percent at 0715 ET.

The index was little changed on Friday as a rally in shares of gold miners helped overcome worries about the health of the Canadian labor market, spurred by a sluggish jobs report.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.33 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.32 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.46 percent.

No major Canadian economic data is due for release on Monday. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Changes allowing Canadian wireless phone customers to cancel their contracts without penalty after two years have increased the costs of basic plans, while the price of heavy-use plans continued to fall, a study to be released showed.

Bombardier Inc said it had signed an agreement with Chinese carrier Zhejiang Loong Airlines Co Ltd for 20 of its CSeries jetliners.

Barrick Gold Corp said on Sunday it is forming a joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Co to run its Jabal Sayid copper asset in the kingdom, a move that could see the long-delayed mine finally begin production in late 2015.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,322.0; -1.15 pct

US crude : $100.46; -0.37 pct

Brent crude : $106.96; +0.28 pct

LME 3-month copper : $7,156.50; +0.01 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

SEMAFO : Raymond James cuts rating to market perform from outperform

Athabasca Oil Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to buy from hold

Dorel Industries : Canaccord Genuity starts coverage with buy; target price C$50

Shawcor Ltd : National Bank Financial starts coverage with outperform

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

No major economic data due for release in the day.

