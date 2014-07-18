FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed ahead of inflation data
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed ahead of inflation data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks looked set to open little changed on the last trading day of the week as investors awaited the country’s inflation data.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.02 percent at 0715 ET.

The index dipped slightly on Thursday as gains in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and gold miners were offset by broad weakness spurred by developments in the Ukraine crisis.

June data for inflation and May data for wholesale trade are due at 0830 ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.1 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent. Nasdaq 100 e- mini futures were up 0.26 percent.

Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canada’s economy will grow a bit more slowly than previously thought over the next two years, a Reuters poll found, but economists expect inflation to stay near the central bank’s 2 percent target.

Royal Dutch Shell has suspended development of a liquefaction unit at Canada’s Jumping Pound facility, which was to be used to develop the emerging gas for transport market.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,311.6; -0.4 pct

US crude : $103.50; +0.30 pct

Brent crude : $108.30; +0.38 pct

LME 3-month copper : $7,023.75; -0.62 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Pacific Railway : Morgan Stanley, Canaccord Genuity, Barclays and NBF up target on the stock

IBI Group : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to speculative buy from hold

Mainstreet Equity : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy rating; price target to C$44

Redknee Solutions : CIBC starts coverage with sector performer; price target C$6

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0955 U Mich sentiment prelim for July: Expected +83.0, prior +82.5

0955 U Mich conditions prelim for July: Expected +97.0, prior +96.6

0955 U Mich expectations pre for July: Expected +74.0, prior +73.5

0955 U Mich 1year inflation prelim for July: Prior +3.1 pct

0955 U Mich 5-year inflation p prelim for July: Prior +2.9 pct

1000 Leading index change mm for June: Expected +0.5 pct, prior +0.5 pct

1030 ECRI weekly index: Prior +136.1

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +4.4 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

$1= $1.07 Canadian Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.