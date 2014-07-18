CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed ahead of inflation data

July 18 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks looked set to open little changed on the last trading day of the week as investors awaited the country’s inflation data.

June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.02 percent at 0715 ET.

The index dipped slightly on Thursday as gains in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and gold miners were offset by broad weakness spurred by developments in the Ukraine crisis.

June data for inflation and May data for wholesale trade are due at 0830 ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.1 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent. Nasdaq 100 e- mini futures were up 0.26 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada’s economy will grow a bit more slowly than previously thought over the next two years, a Reuters poll found, but economists expect inflation to stay near the central bank’s 2 percent target.

Royal Dutch Shell has suspended development of a liquefaction unit at Canada’s Jumping Pound facility, which was to be used to develop the emerging gas for transport market.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,311.6; -0.4 pct

US crude : $103.50; +0.30 pct

Brent crude : $108.30; +0.38 pct

LME 3-month copper : $7,023.75; -0.62 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Pacific Railway : Morgan Stanley, Canaccord Genuity, Barclays and NBF up target on the stock

IBI Group : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to speculative buy from hold

Mainstreet Equity : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy rating; price target to C$44

Redknee Solutions : CIBC starts coverage with sector performer; price target C$6

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0955 U Mich sentiment prelim for July: Expected +83.0, prior +82.5

0955 U Mich conditions prelim for July: Expected +97.0, prior +96.6

0955 U Mich expectations pre for July: Expected +74.0, prior +73.5

0955 U Mich 1year inflation prelim for July: Prior +3.1 pct

0955 U Mich 5-year inflation p prelim for July: Prior +2.9 pct

1000 Leading index change mm for June: Expected +0.5 pct, prior +0.5 pct

1030 ECRI weekly index: Prior +136.1

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +4.4 pct

