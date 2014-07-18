CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed; inflation at 28-month high

(Adds Canadian economic data)

July 18 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks looked set to open little changed on Friday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.05 percent at 0845 ET.

Annual inflation rate edged up to a 28-month high of 2.4 percent in June, the second month in a row it has exceeded the Bank of Canada’s 2.0 percent target, Statistics Canada data showed.

The country’s May wholesale sales jumped by an unexpectedly high 2.2 percent from April to a record C$52.58 billion, according to Statistics Canada data.

The S&P TSX index dipped slightly on Thursday as gains in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and gold miners were offset by broad weakness spurred by developments in the Ukraine crisis.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent at 0845 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent. Nasdaq 100 e- mini futures were up 0.32 percent.

TOP STORIES

Royal Dutch Shell has suspended development of a liquefaction unit at Canada’s Jumping Pound facility, which was to be used to develop the emerging gas for transport market.

COMMODITIES AT 0845 ET

Gold futures : $1,310.8; -0.46 pct

US crude : $103.05; -0.14 pct

Brent crude : $107.93; +0.04 pct

LME 3-month copper : $7,013.00; -0.77 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Pacific Railway : Morgan Stanley, Canaccord Genuity, Barclays and NBF raise price target on the stock

IBI Group : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to speculative buy from hold

Mainstreet Equity : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to buy; price target to C$44

Redknee Solutions : CIBC starts coverage with sector performer rating, price target of C$6

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0955 U Mich sentiment prelim for July: Expected +83.0, prior +82.5

0955 U Mich conditions prelim for July: Expected +97.0, prior +96.6

0955 U Mich expectations pre for July: Expected +74.0, prior +73.5

0955 U Mich 1-year inflation prelim for July: Prior +3.1 pct

0955 U Mich 5-year inflation p prelim for July: Prior +2.9 pct

1000 Leading index change mm for June: Expected +0.5 pct, prior +0.5 pct

1030 ECRI weekly index: Prior +136.1

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +4.4 pct

