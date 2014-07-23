CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate higher open

July 23 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks looked set for a higher start on Wednesday, with September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.18 percent at 0730 ET.

Retail sales data is due at 0830 ET

The main stock index pushed to new highs for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, helped by rises in shares of energy companies, railways and some banks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent at 0730 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.28 percent.

TOP STORIES

BCE Inc, Canada’s largest telecommunications company, said it would take Bell Aliant Inc private by buying the stake it does not already own in the company.

Enbridge Inc may build a 140,000 barrel per day unit train unloading terminal in Pontiac, Illinois, to relieve congestion on its crude oil export network.

Spanish oil company Repsol SA is considering a bid for Talisman Energy Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

COMMODITIES AT 0730 ET

Gold futures : $1,306.6; +0.02 pct

US crude : $102.56; +0.18 pct

Brent crude : $107.78; 0.42 pct

LME 3-month copper : $7,025.75; -0.20 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Norbord Inc : Raymond James cuts to market perform from outperform

Baytex Energy Corp : Barclays raises target to C$55 from C$53; rating overweight

Canfor Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to C$35 from C$38

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

07:00 Mortgage Market Index: Actual +349.4 Prior +341.1

07:00 MBA Purchase Index: Actual +168.3 Prior +167.8

07:00 Mortgage Refinance Index: Actual +1382.3 Prior 1327.4

07:00 MBA 30-Yr Mortgage Rate: Actual +4.33 pct Prior +4.33 pct

