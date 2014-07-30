CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher, econ data awaited

July 30 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks looked set to open higher on Wednesday, with September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.18 percent at 0715 ET.
June data for producer prices and raw materials prices are due at 0830 ET.
The index ended little changed on Tuesday as concerns about geopolitical tensions helped offset gains in Talisman Energy Inc and WestJet Airlines Ltd after the companies reported results.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.34 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
Thomson Reuters Corp reported a 1 percent rise in revenue on growth in its Legal and Tax & Accounting divisions.
Independent oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc said its second-quarter profit more than tripled, helped by increased production at its Christina Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta.
MEG Energy Corp reported a second-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by increased bitumen production in its oil sands operations and higher prices.
Torstar Corp reported a 7 percent decline in revenue in its media business, which publishes the country’s largest daily newspaper, the Toronto Star.
Gold futures : $1,299.1; +0.01 pct
US crude : $101.33; +0.36 pct
Brent crude : $107.53; -0.18 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,062.25; -0.28 pct
George Weston : Barclays raises price target to C$89 from C$86; rating “equal weight”
Westjet Airlines : CIBC, Canaccord Genuity raise price target on stock
Toromont Industries : Canaccord, Salman Partners raise target
0815 ADP national employment for July: Expected +230,000, prior +281,000
0830 GDP advance for Q2: Expected +3.0 pct, prior -2.9 pct
0830 GDP sales advance for Q2: Expected +2.0 pct, prior -1.3 pct
0830 GDP consumer spending advance for Q2: Prior +1.0 pct
0830 GDP deflator advance for Q2: Expected +1.8 pct, prior +1.3 pct
0830 Core PCE prices advance for Q2: Expected +1.9 pct, prior +1.2 pct
0830 PCE prices advance for Q2: Expected +2.0 pct, prior +1.4 pct
1400 Fed funds target rate
1400 QE total: Prior +35 bln
1400 QE MBS: Prior +15 bln
1400 QE treasuries: Prior +20 bln
$1= $1.09 Canadian Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty