CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher open for TSX

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday, ahead of the employment and manufacturing sales data.

September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.16 percent at 0715 ET.

Employment and manufacturing sales data are due at 0830 ET

Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin helped ease worries that the Ukraine crisis could escalate further.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.29 percent at 0715 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.27 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.37 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

U.S. securities regulators are looking at the hostile takeover bid made by billionaire investor William Ackman and Valeant Pharmaceuticals for Botox maker Allergan Inc, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The Peruvian government said on Thursday it hopes to ease local opposition to Canadian miner Bear Creek’s stalled Santa Ana silver mine and avoid a costly legal battle with the company.

Canadian coffee and donut chain Tim Hortons, which has offered only one coffee blend in its 50-year history, hopes to lure new coffee drinkers and fend off rivals such as Starbucks Corp and McDonald’s Corp with the launch throughout North America of its new dark roast blend.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,311; -0.22 percent

US crude : $95.66; +0.08 percent

Brent crude : $102.39; +0.31 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6,854.5; +0.43 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Black Diamond Group : CIBC cuts rating to sector underperformer from sector performer

Chorus Aviation : CIBC cuts rating to sector underperformer from sector performer

Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp : Santander cuts target price to C$24.50 from C$25

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Aug: Expected +20.00 Prior +25.60

0830 PPI Final Demand mm for July: Expected +0.1 pct Prior +0.4 pct

0830 Core PPI Final Demand mm for July: Expected +0.2 pct Prior +0.2 pct

0830 PPI Final Demand yy for July: Expected +1.8 pct Prior +1.9 pct

0830 Core PPI Final Demand yy for July: Expected +1.6 pct Prior +1.8 pct

0900 Net L-T Flows, Ex-swaps for June: Prior +19.4 bln

0900 Foreign Buying, T-Bonds for June: Prior +25 bln

0900 Overall Net Capital Flow for June: Prior +35.5 bln

0900 Net L-T Flows, Incl Swaps for June: Prior +9 bln

0915 Industrial Output mm for July: Expected +0.30 pct Prior +0.20 pct

0915 Capacity Utilization mm for July: Expected +79.20 pct Prior +79.10 pct

0915 Manufacturing Output mm for July: Expected +0.4 pct Prior +0.1 pct

0955 U Mich Sentiment for August: Expected +82.5 Prior +81.8

0955 U Mich Conditions for August: Expected +97.8 Prior +97.4

0955 U Mich Expectations for August: Expected +73 Prior +71.8

0955 U Mich 1Yr Inflation for August: Prior +3.3 pct

0955 U Mich 5-Yr Inflation P for August: Prior +2.7 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +135.8

1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior +3.80

