CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to flat open for TSX

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada’s main stock index on Wednesday as investors found few reasons to continue buying in the absence of any major economic catalyst.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.03 percent at 0715 ET.
Wholesale trade data is due at 0830 ET
Canada’s main stock index jumped to its highest in 2-1/2 weeks on Tuesday as positive U.S. economic data helped push up shares in every major sector.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 0715 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.03 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
Another Bombardier Inc commercial aircraft executive has left the company, the plane and train maker said, the latest move following a major restructuring announcement last month involving its aerospace division.
Penn West Petroleum Ltd, a Canadian oil producer that said last month it had discovered nearly C$400 million in accounting irregularities, faces a growing number of lawsuits after its shares dropped more than a fifth following the admission.
AltaGas Ltd said it has signed a long-term strategic deal with Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd, helping secure supply for its plans to export natural gas and natural gas liquids to international markets.
Gold futures : $1,291; -0.32 percent
US crude : $95.93; +1.53 percent
Brent crude : $101.96; +0.39 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6,899.75; +0.47 percent
Alimentation Couche-Tard : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$36 from C$33
Painted Pony Petroleum : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$22 from C$20
Prometic Life Sciences : Paradigm raises target price to C$2.90 from C$2.80
No major economic events are scheduled.
$1= C$1.11 Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza