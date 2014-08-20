CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to flat open for TSX

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada’s main stock index on Wednesday as investors found few reasons to continue buying in the absence of any major economic catalyst.

September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.03 percent at 0715 ET.

Wholesale trade data is due at 0830 ET

Canada’s main stock index jumped to its highest in 2-1/2 weeks on Tuesday as positive U.S. economic data helped push up shares in every major sector.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 0715 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.03 percent.

TOP STORIES

Another Bombardier Inc commercial aircraft executive has left the company, the plane and train maker said, the latest move following a major restructuring announcement last month involving its aerospace division.

Penn West Petroleum Ltd, a Canadian oil producer that said last month it had discovered nearly C$400 million in accounting irregularities, faces a growing number of lawsuits after its shares dropped more than a fifth following the admission.

AltaGas Ltd said it has signed a long-term strategic deal with Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd, helping secure supply for its plans to export natural gas and natural gas liquids to international markets.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,291; -0.32 percent

US crude : $95.93; +1.53 percent

Brent crude : $101.96; +0.39 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6,899.75; +0.47 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Alimentation Couche-Tard : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$36 from C$33

Painted Pony Petroleum : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$22 from C$20

Prometic Life Sciences : Paradigm raises target price to C$2.90 from C$2.80

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

No major economic events are scheduled.

