CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate a higher start ahead of Fed meeting

Oct 28 - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting as investors wait for clues about the timing of any interest rate hike.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.49 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell on Monday as weakness in the price of oil weighed on shares of energy producers and a lower bullion price was a drag on the gold-mining sector.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.42 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.51 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.57 percent.

TOP STORIES

Founder Anthony Lacavera is stepping down as chief executive officer of fledgling Canadian wireless operator Wind Mobile, the company said on Monday, just weeks after he brokered new financing that made him one of Wind’s largest shareholders.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) plans to invest about 1 billion reais ($396 million) in commercial property in Brazil, a few months after the Toronto-based pension fund opened an office in São Paulo.

COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,227.70; -0.1 pct

US crude : $81.40; +0.49 pct

Brent crude : $86.16; +0.35 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,761.25; +0.46 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Baytex Energy : Barclays cuts rating to “equal weight” from “overweight”

Crescent Point Energy : Barclays cuts rating to “equal weight” from “overweight”

Maple Leaf Foods Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to “buy” from “hold”

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

07:45 ICSC Chain Stores: Prior -0.3 pct

07:45 ICSC Chain Stores yy: Prior 2.1 pct

08:30 Durable Goods for Sep: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior -18.4 pct

08:30 Durables Ex-Transport for Sep: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

08:30 Durables Ex-Defense mm for Sep: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior -19.2 pct

08:30 Nondefense Ex-Air for Sep: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

08:55 Redbook mm: Prior 0.1 pct

08:55 Redbook yy: Prior 4.1 pct

09:00 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for Aug: Expected 0.1 pct ; Prior -0.5 pct

09:00 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for Aug:Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

09:00 CaseShiller 20 yy for Aug: Expected 5.8 pct Prior 6.7 pct

10:00 Consumer Confidence for Oct: Expected 87.0; Prior 86.0

10:00 Rich Fed Comp. Index for Oct: Prior 14

10:00 Rich Fed, Services Index for Oct: Prior 21

10:00 Rich Fed Mfg Shipments for Oct: Prior 11

10:30 Texas Serv Sect Outlook for Oct: Prior 27.5

10:30 Dallas Fed Services Reve for Oct: Prior 26.9

