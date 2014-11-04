CANADA STOCKS-Futures tick lower as oil falls to four-year low

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday as Brent crude fell to its lowest in more than four years after top oil exporter Saudi Arabia cut sales prices to the United States.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.08 percent at 7.30 a.m. ET.

The Canadian dollar hit a five-year trough against its U.S. counterpart.

U.S. light crude touched a session low of $75.84, its weakest level since October 2011, as its discount to Brent hovered around $6.

Statistics Canada is scheduled to release trade balance data for September at 8.30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index dropped on Monday as weak economic data from China made itself felt and a lower oil price hit the shares of energy producers.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent at 7.30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.15 percent.

TOP STORIES

Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s No. 3 lender, said it was cutting about 1,500 jobs and would take a pre-tax charge of C$451 million in the quarter ended Oct. 31.

Oil producer Talisman Energy Inc reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit as tight cost controls helped offset lower oil and gas prices.

WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada’s No. 2 airline, reported a third-quarter adjusted profit that missed analysts’ average estimate, hurt by higher costs.

COMMODITIES AT 7.30 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,169.90; +0.02 pct

US crude : $76.58; -2.79 pct

Brent crude : $82.47; -2.72 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,667.00; -0.79 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cogeco Cable : Barclays raises price target to C$68 from C$67; rating “overweight”

Duluth Metals Ltd : CIBC raises rating to “sector performer” from “sector underperformer”

Transalta Renewables : NBF raises target price to C$12.25 from C$11.75; rating “sector perform”

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0745 ICSC Chain Stores ww: Prior 0.3 pct

0745 ICSCChain Stores yy: Prior 2.8 pct

0830 International Trade mm for Sep: Expected -$40.0 bln; Prior -$40.1 bln

0855 Redbook mm: Prior 0.3 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior 4.4 pct

0945 ISM-New York Index for Oct: Prior 654.8

1000 Durables Ex-Def,R mm for Sep: Prior -1.5 pct

1000 Durable Goods, R mm for Sep: Prior -1.3 pct

1000 Factory Orders mm for Sep: Expected -0.6 pct; Prior -10.1 pct

1000 Durables Ex-Transpt R mm for Sep: Prior -0.2 pct

1000 Nondef Cap Ex-Air R mm for Sep: Prior -1.7 pct

1000 Factory Ex-Transp mm for Sep: Prior -0.1 pct

1000 IBD Economic Optimism for Nov: Prior 45.2

