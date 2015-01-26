CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to lower start, Europe concerns weigh

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower start for Canada’s main stock index on Monday as prices of metals, including gold and copper, fell after an anti-austerity party won elections in Greece, raising concerns over economic stability in Europe.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.15 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
No economic data is due on Monday.
Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Friday and recorded a sharp weekly gain as investors welcomed moves by the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank earlier this week.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.35 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.29 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.13 percent.
Struggling Canadian wireless operator Mobilicity will not bid for more airwaves in one upcoming government auction and the company is trying to secure funding to participate in another, its court-appointed monitor said in a filing on the company’s website.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,290.60; -0.15 pct
US crude : $45.03; -1.23 pct
Brent crude : $48.17; -1.27 pct
LME 3-month copper : $54,65.50; -0.98 pct
Suncor Energy Inc : NBF raises target to C$40 from C$38
Canadian Oil Sands Ltd : NBF cuts price target to C$8 from C$10
Long Run Exploration Ltd : NBF cuts to “sector perform” from “outperform”
1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Jan: Prior 4.10
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.25) (Reporting by Abhinav Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)