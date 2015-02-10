CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks were set to open higher on Tuesday as March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.65 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled on Tuesday.

Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Monday as a gain in energy shares on climbing oil prices helped offset weak economic data from China.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.69 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.72 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.79 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canada’s Talisman Energy Inc , which in December agreed to be bought by Spanish peer Repsol, reported a bigger quarterly loss after it wrote down the value of some assets by about $1.37 billion amid a steep fall in crude prices.

Canada’s Uni-Select Inc said it would sell its U.S. auto parts distribution business to activist investor Carl Icahn’s investment company Icahn Enterprises LP for about $340 million.

Greece’s new leftwing government will legally oppose Eldorado Gold Corp’s gold mine in northern Greece, its energy minister said on Tuesday, promising to protect workers at the mine.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,237.2; -0.29 pct

US crude : $52.39; -0.91 pct

Brent crude : $58.3; -0.05 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,593; -1.41 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Utilities Ltd : CIBC cuts to “sector performer” rating

Bank of Montreal : National Bank Financial cuts price target to C$85 from C$86

Tahoe Resources Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises to “buy” from “hold”

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -3.5 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior +3.8 pct

0900 NFIB Business Optimism for Jan: Prior +100.4

1000 JOLTS job openings for Dec: Expected +4.990 mln; Prior +4.972 mln

1000 Wholesale inventories mm for Dec: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior +0.8 pct

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Dec: Expected -0.3 pct Prior -0.3 pct

