CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher as strong German growth cheers markets

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was poised for a higher opening on Friday, tracking global markets, after strong German economic growth data.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.24 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Manufacturing sales data for December is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
Big insurers weighed on Canada’s main stock index on Thursday, but major banks and blue-chip energy companies pushed the market higher as crude oil prices rallied.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.17 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Friday, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.13 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
Sun News Network has shut down after searching for a potential buyer for months, Sun Media Corp said.
Pipeline company TransCanada Corp is planning to ask the U.S. government for a permit to build a new 200-mile (322 km) pipeline from North Dakota across the border into Canada, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source.
Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc is not being hurt by the oil price collapse and does not have any significant exposure to the Alberta market, its chief executive officer told Reuters on Thursday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,229.90; +0.80 pct
US crude : $51.88; +1.31 pct
Brent crude : $60.20; +1.55 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,724; -0.28 pct
Great-West Lifeco : CIBC cuts rating to “sector underperformer”
Mullen Group Ltd : CIBC cuts rating to “sector underperformer” from “sector performer”
Yellow Pages Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$28 from C$30
0830 Import prices mm: Expected -3.20 pct Prior -2.50 pct
0830 Export prices mm: Expected -0.90 pct Prior -1.20 pct
1000 U Mich Sentiment prelim: Expected +98.10 Prior +98.10
1000 U Mich Conditions prelim: Expected +110.0 Prior +109.30
1000 U Mich Expectations prelim: Expected +92.20 Prior +91.0
1000 U Mich 1-yr inflation prelim: Prior +2.50 pct
1000 U Mich 5-yr inflation prelim: Prior +2.80 pct
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.25) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)