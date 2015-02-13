CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher as strong German growth cheers markets

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was poised for a higher opening on Friday, tracking global markets, after strong German economic growth data.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.24 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing sales data for December is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Big insurers weighed on Canada’s main stock index on Thursday, but major banks and blue-chip energy companies pushed the market higher as crude oil prices rallied.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.17 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Friday, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.13 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Sun News Network has shut down after searching for a potential buyer for months, Sun Media Corp said.

Pipeline company TransCanada Corp is planning to ask the U.S. government for a permit to build a new 200-mile (322 km) pipeline from North Dakota across the border into Canada, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source.

Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc is not being hurt by the oil price collapse and does not have any significant exposure to the Alberta market, its chief executive officer told Reuters on Thursday.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,229.90; +0.80 pct

US crude : $51.88; +1.31 pct

Brent crude : $60.20; +1.55 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,724; -0.28 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Great-West Lifeco : CIBC cuts rating to “sector underperformer”

Mullen Group Ltd : CIBC cuts rating to “sector underperformer” from “sector performer”

Yellow Pages Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$28 from C$30

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Import prices mm: Expected -3.20 pct Prior -2.50 pct

0830 Export prices mm: Expected -0.90 pct Prior -1.20 pct

1000 U Mich Sentiment prelim: Expected +98.10 Prior +98.10

1000 U Mich Conditions prelim: Expected +110.0 Prior +109.30

1000 U Mich Expectations prelim: Expected +92.20 Prior +91.0

1000 U Mich 1-yr inflation prelim: Prior +2.50 pct

1000 U Mich 5-yr inflation prelim: Prior +2.80 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.25) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)