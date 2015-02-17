CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.15 percent at 7:35 a.m. ET.

Securities Canadian data for December is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose to its highest level in almost five months on Friday as robust oil prices helped boost the energy sector, offsetting a decline in TransCanada Corp after the pipeline company reported quarterly results.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Restaurant Brands International Inc, formed out of Burger King’s takeover of Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons last year, reported a net loss in its first quarterly results after the merger.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, the Canadian property and casualty insurer run by contrarian investor Prem Watsa, said it would buy Brit Plc for about $1.88 billion to become one of the top five underwriters on the Lloyd’s of London market.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and the Teamsters Canada union have agreed to seek mediated arbitration, ending a one-day strike at the country’s No.2 railway, Labor Minister Kellie Leitch said on Monday.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,220.7; -0.47 pct

US crude : $53.13; +0.66 pct

Brent crude : $62.24; +1.37 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,681; -1.18 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Hudson’s Bay Co : Barclays Capital starts with “equal weight” rating; C$27 price target

IGM Financial : RBC Capital Markets cuts to “sector perform” from “outperform”

Riocan REIT : CIBC World Markets raises target price to C$33 from C$30

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 NY Fed manufacturing for Feb: Expected +9.00; Prior +9.95

0855 Redbook mm: Prior +0.2 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior +2.1 pct

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Feb: Expected +58.0; Prior +57.0

1600 Net L-T Flows, Exswaps for Dec: Prior +33.5 bln

1600 Foreign Buying, T-bonds for Dec: Prior -4.8 bln

1600 Overall net capital flow for Dec: Prior -6.3 bln

1600 Net L-T Flows, Incl. Swaps for Dec: Prior +21.0 bln

