CANADA STOCKS--TSX futures point higher ahead of inflation data

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Thursday ahead of the country’s inflation data.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.29 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

CPI inflation data for January is due at 08:30 a.m. ET .

Canada’s main stock index gained on Wednesday as Hudson’s Bay Co surged on a plan to carve out its real estate assets and banking stocks rose after Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada posted solid earnings.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.21 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Thursday, helped by strong profit growth in its wholesale banking business. [ID: nL1N0VZ34S]

Royal Bank of Canada, the country’s top lender, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by significant gains in its personal and commercial banking and capital markets businesses.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,216.10; +1.26 pct

US crude : $50.25; -1.45 pct

Brent crude : $61.75; +0.19 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,938.50; +2.83 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Absolute Software : Imperial Capital ups price target to C$10 from C$8; outperform

Agrium : BMO raises target price to C$120 from C$110; rating outperform

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 CPI mm, SA for Jan: Expected -0.6 pct Prior -0.3 pct

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Jan: Expected -0.1 pct Prior 0.8 pct

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Jan: Expected 0.1 pct Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Jan: Expected 1.6 pct Prior 1.6 pct

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Jan: Expected 233.70 Prior 234.81

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Jan: Prior 239.45

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 290,000 Prior 283,000

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.39 mln Prior 2.43 mln

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Jan: Expected 0.3 pct Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Durable goods for Jan: Expected 1.7 pct Prior -3.3 pct

0830 Durables ex-transport for Jan: Expected 0.5 pct Prior -0.8 pct

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Jan: Prior -3.0 pct

0830 Nondefense ex-air for Jan: Expected 0.3 pct Prior -0.1 pct

0900 Monthly home price mm for Dec: Prior 0.8 pct

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Feb: Prior -2

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Feb: Prior 3

1130 Cleveland Fed CPI for Jan: Prior 0.2 pct

TBA Build permits revised number mm for Jan: Prior 1.053 mln

TBA Build permits revised change mm for Jan: Prior -0.7 pct

