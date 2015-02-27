FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to lower start for TSX
#Market News
February 27, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to lower start for TSX

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday, tracking losses in global markets.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day

Canada’s main stock index rose slightly on Thursday as advances in Toronto Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce helped offset a drop in the energy sector.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.1 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Bombardier Inc confirmed on Thursday that it will begin long-delayed flight testing on Friday on the CS300 - the larger version of its new CSeries narrow-body jet.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, the country’s No. 5 lender, reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Thursday, helped by strong growth in its wholesale banking business, and unexpectedly raised its dividend.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,205.20; -0.36 pct

US crude : $49.07; +1.89 pct

Brent crude : $61.11; -1.76 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,838; -0.84 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Hudson’s Bay Co : TD Securities raises target price to C$36 from C$28

National Bank of Canada : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$49 from C$47

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 GDP preliminary for Q4: Expected 2.1 pct; Prior 2.6 pct

0830 GDP deflator preliminary for Q4: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 Core PCE prices preliminary for Q4: Expected 1.1 pct; Prior 1.1 pct

0830 PCE prices preliminary for Q4: Expected -0.5 pct; Prior -0.5 pct

0945 Chicago PMI for Feb: Expected 58.0; Prior 59.4

1000 U Mich Sentiment final for Feb: Expected 94.0; Prior 93.6

1000 U Mich Conditions final for Feb: Expected 103.0; Prior 103.1

1000 U Mich Expectations final for Feb: Expected 87.8; Prior 87.5

1000 Pending Homes Index for Jan: Prior 100.7

1000 Pending sales change mm for Jan: Expected 2.0 pct; Prior -3.7 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

$1= C$1.24 Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
