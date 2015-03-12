FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher as oil, gold advance
March 12, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 3 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher as oil, gold advance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Thursday, as oil and gold gained following a decline in the U.S. dollar.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Fourth-quarter capacity utilization and new housing price index is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index rebounded from recent sharp declines on Wednesday as a jump in the price of Brent crude oil helped support shares of energy producers.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.26 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.25 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Penn West Petroleum Ltd, one of Canada’s largest conventional oil producers, reported a much bigger loss and cut its quarterly dividend for the second time in three months, hurt by lower production and a fall in crude prices.

About 1,000 construction workers employed by a contractor at Husky Energy Inc’s Sunrise oil sands project were laid off unexpectedly on Wednesday, a union official confirmed.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,158; +0.63 pct

US crude : $48.46; +0.6 pct

Brent crude : $58.21; +1.16 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,866; +2.37 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Kirkland Lake Gold Inc : CIBC raises price target to C$5.25 from C$4.50

Quebecor Inc : CIBC raises price target to C$35 from C$33

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to C$10.50 from C$12.50

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected +305,000; Prior +320,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-wk average: Prior +304,750

0830 Continued Jobless claims: Expected +2.4 mln; Prior +2.421 mln

0830 Import prices mm for Feb: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior -2.8 pct

0830 Export prices mm for Feb: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior -2.0 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for Feb: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior -0.8 pct

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Feb: Expected +0.5 pct; Prior -0.9 pct

0830 Retail ex-gas/autos for Feb: Prior +0.2 pct

0830 Retail Control for Feb: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior +0.1 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for Jan: Expected +0.1 pct; Prior +0.1 pct

$1= C$1.27 Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
