CANADA STOCKS--Futures point to lower start for TSX
April 9, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS--Futures point to lower start for TSX

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Thursday.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Data on building permits and new housing price Index for February is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada’s main stock index barely managed to extend its rally to five sessions on Wednesday as energy stocks tumbled in line with a pullback in oil prices, although much of the index outside resources recorded gains.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.15 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian planemaker Bombardier expects its long-delayed CSeries passenger jet to receive certification in 2015, enabling the aircraft to start operating soon afterwards, a company executive said on Thursday.

Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp is paying $1.2 billion to Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings Ltd for a 15-year partnership that will allow the insurer to sell products through the lender’s Asian branch network.

Yamana Gold Inc plans to make its Brio Gold unit a publicly listed company in the third quarter to realize the unit’s “considerable value,” the Canadian gold producer said on Wednesday.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1195.1; fell 0.66 percent

US crude : $51.48; rose 2.1 percent

Brent crude : $56.98; rose 2.57 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6031; rose 0.35 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cameco Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold

Delphi Energy : National Bank Financial cuts to sector perform from outperform

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 285,000; Prior 268,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 285,500

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.356 mln; Prior 2.325 mln

1000 Wholesale inventories mm for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Feb: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior -3.3 pct

$1= C$1.15 Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

