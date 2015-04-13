FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open slightly lower
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open slightly lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday ahead of busy week of corporate results.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled.

Canada’s main stock index finished broadly higher on Friday, for a seventh straight day of gains, buoyed in part by resource stocks that benefited from higher commodity prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian gold producers Alamos Gold Inc and AuRico Gold Inc said they would merge in a deal valued at about $1.5 billion.

Bombardier Inc is exploring a possible sale of all or part of its railway business, which bankers value at up to $5 billion, among options to pay for huge cost overruns in its aircraft business, sources familiar with the matter said.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,199; -0.49 pct

US crude : $52.22; +1.12 pct

Brent crude : $58.38; +0.88 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,010; -0.48 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$7.50 from C$8

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd : RBC raises rating to “outperform” from “sector perform”

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1400 Federal budget,$ for Mar: Expected -43.0 bln; Prior -192.0 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

$1= C$1.26 Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.