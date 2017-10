TORONTO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks were slightly lower shortly after the open on Tuesday with resource issues hit by disappointing U.S. economic data and soft oil prices, but losses were limited by hopes the European Central Bank’s cash boost for banks would stimulate demand for commodities.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.85 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,687.53 after opening slightly higher.