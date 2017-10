TORONTO, March 6 (Reuters) - Toronto’s main stock index skidded 2 percent on Tuesday on fears the global growth outlook is darkening after China cut its 2012 growth target the day before, and that Greece may not be able to complete a major debt restructuring deal.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index dropped 251.47 points, or 2.01 percent, to 12,272.48.