TORONTO, March 27 (Reuters) - Toronto’s resource-laden main stock index stumbled shortly after the open on Tuesday, tugged lower by weakness in energy and materials issues on lower underlying commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 1.69 points to 12,537.10. It had opened up 6.04 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,580.83.