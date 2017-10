TORONTO, April 19 (Reuters) - Toronto’s main stock index edged higher in early trade on Thursday morning, supported by firmer metals prices, but worries about the euro zone and softer-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data kept gains in check.

Shortly after the open, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.80 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,149.69 after a mixed open that saw the index rise then briefly fall before rebounding.