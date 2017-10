TORONTO, May 8 (Reuters) - Toronto’s main stock index was on track for its biggest one-day plunge this year on Tuesday, with mining and energy shares selling off on concerns about Greece’s commitment to bailout pledges that threatened to escalate the euro zone’s debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 245.18 points, or 2.1 percent, at 11,615.48.