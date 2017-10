TORONTO, May 9 (Reuters) - Toronto’s main stock index turned positive on Wednesday as gold miners rallied after bullion prices rose from four-month lows, offsetting steep early losses as political turmoil in Greece heightened euro zone debt fears.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.77 points, or 0.2 percent, to 11,725.51, rebounding after hitting a 2012 low at 11,555.08.