TORONTO, May 15 (Reuters) - Toronto's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday as financial shares fell on persistent worries about Greece and its impact on other struggling euro zone nations, despite an upbeat German GDP report and data that showed Canadian home sales rose in April. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.82 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,477.71 shortly after opening up.