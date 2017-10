TORONTO, May 15 (Reuters) - Toronto’s main stock index hit a seven-month low on Tuesday as energy and mining shares fell on persistent worries about Greece and its impact on other euro-zone nations, despite an upbeat German GDP report and solid Canadian home sales data.

Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index extended losses, down 80.45 points, or 0.7 percent, at 11,408.08, its lowest level since Oct. 5, 2011.