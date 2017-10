TORONTO, May 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was on track for its biggest single-day gain in nearly five months on Tuesday as resource and financial shares rallied on strong U.S. housing data, reports China plans measures to boost sagging growth and ahead of a meeting of European leaders to tackle the region’s debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 222.31 points, or 2 percent, at 11,502.95.