TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks fell on Monday, driven down by financial losses on concerns over Spain’s troubled banks that offset early resource gains on hopes of more stimulus from China and after polls showed Greek support for a pro-bailout party ahead of next month’s crucial elections.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.62 points, or 0.2 percent, at 11,548.85.