TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks tumbled on Wednesday as mining and oil and gas firms were hurt by reports that China is not planning a large stimulus package and as Research In Motion's stock plunged after its surprise warning of a likely fiscal first-quarter operating loss. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 169.52 points, or 1.5 percent, at 11,439.78 shortly after the open.