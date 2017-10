TORONTO, June 1 (Reuters) - Toronto's main stock index fell sharply on Friday as energy and financial issues slid after a slew of weak global economic data, including a disappointing U.S. jobs report and soft Canadian GDP, increased growth fears. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 134.70 points, or 1.2 percent, at 11,378.51 shortly after the open.