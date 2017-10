TORONTO, June 13 (Reuters) - Toronto's main stock index reversed early losses on Wednesday, as gains from gold and base metals miners offset energy losses spurred by soft U.S. retail data and worries about Europe's debt crisis ahead of this weekend's critical Greek elections. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.51 points, or 0.3 percent, to 11,528.81 after opening lower.