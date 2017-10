TORONTO, July 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit its highest level in nearly two months on Tuesday, led by mining and energy shares, as hopes of further monetary easing by central banks helped allay worries about the impact of the euro zone crisis. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 256.39 points, or 2.2 percent, at 11,852.95, its highest level since May 7.