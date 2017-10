TORONTO, July 10 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks erased early gains on Tuesday, led lower by energy and mining shares, after weak Chinese import data raised slowdown fears about the world's top consumer and after a deal to help Spain's embattled banks failed to assuage concerns. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.98 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,623.69, after initially rising.