TORONTO, July 11 (Reuters) - Toronto's main stock index erased early losses on Wednesday, as energy shares rose on hopes of further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, offsetting mining losses after Canada's second-largest gold producer, Goldcorp Inc, lowered its 2012 gold production outlook. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.28 points at 11,518.50, shortly after opening lower.