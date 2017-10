TORONTO, July 16 (Reuters) - Toronto’s main stock index reversed early losses on Monday morning, as financial losses were offset by energy gains on hopes of further stimulus measures from China after leader Wen Jiabao said his government would step up its efforts to boost the world’s second-largest economy.

Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.16 of a point, at 11,514.69 after opening down.