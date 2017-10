TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks rallied on Thursday, led by energy and financial shares, as euro zone fears eased after Europe's central bank chief vowed to save the debt-plagued region from collapse, offsetting weak earnings from top gold miner Barrick Gold. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 125.90 points, or 1.1 percent, at 11,618.41. The index was on track for its largest single-day percentage gain since July 3.