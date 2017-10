TORONTO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index bounced higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus program on Thursday, saying i t would buy bonds until employment recovers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index jumped 51.32 points, 0.42 percent, to a session high of 12,283.94 after the news. It was in the red before the Fed statement.