TORONTO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index surged more than 1 percent on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve embarked on a third round of aggressive monetary stimulus.

By 2:26 p.m. (1826 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index had surged 128.45 points, or 1.05 percent, to 12,361.50.