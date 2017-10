TORONTO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The main Canadian stock index jumped 1 percent early on Thursday afternoon, breaking five days of losses as investors cheered Chinese monetary easing and planned spending cuts in Spain.

At 12:32 p.m. (1632 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 117.20 points, or 0.96 percent, at 12,350.06.