TORONTO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The benchmark Canadian stock index turned positive in early afternoon trade on Monday, as gains in banking and other financial shares offset weakness in natural resource companies.

At 12:49 p.m. (1649 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.07 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,210.11. It had fallen as low as 12,137.18 earlier in the session, its lowest intraday level since Sept. 6.