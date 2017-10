TORONTO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index extended its broad-based rally, rising over 1 percent on Tuesday, buoyed by stronger-than-expected U.S. data and earnings, and hopes of progress by the euro zone to tackle Spain and Greece’s debts.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index climbed 121.97 points, or 1 percent, to 12,351.93.