TORONTO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Toronto’s main stock index briefly turned positive on Thursday, as strength in the hefty financial group offset weakness among goldminers and lower Potash shares, which were hit by analysts’ cuts after the fertilizer producer issued a weaker outlook.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 1.68 points to 12,462.93 before retreating. Six of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.