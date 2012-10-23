FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slumps 2 pct on worries over global economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index tumbled on Tuesday morning, with energy and mining shares leading the market down 2 percent after a downgrade of five Spanish regions and lacklustre corporate earnings in the United States rekindled worries about the global economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index sank 248.65 points, or 2 percent, to 12,154.89. All but 5 stocks on the entire index were in negative territory, with energy stocks down 2.65 percent and the materials group off 2.54 percent.

