TORONTO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index jumped 1 percent shortly after the open on Thursday as Goldcorp Inc’s 48 percent increase in third-quarter profit helped lead the index higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index broke a four-day skid, climbing 122.15 points, or 1 percent, to 12,317.17. All 10 of the index’s main groups were higher.