TSX turns positive after opening lower

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index turned positive after opening lower on Monday on the strength of the energy sector, even as traders tried to gauge the impact of a huge and potentially damaging hurricane that has closed U.S. stock markets.

Shares of TransCanada Corp, Canada’s largest pipeline company, rose nearly 1 percent after it announced plans of building a C$3 billion ($3.01 billion) pipeline in northern Alberta.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 0.05 percent, are 6.46 points, at 12,306.76 in early trade.