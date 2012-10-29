FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TSX turns positive after opening lower
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

TSX turns positive after opening lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index turned positive after opening lower on Monday on the strength of the energy sector, even as traders tried to gauge the impact of a huge and potentially damaging hurricane that has closed U.S. stock markets.

Shares of TransCanada Corp, Canada’s largest pipeline company, rose nearly 1 percent after it announced plans of building a C$3 billion ($3.01 billion) pipeline in northern Alberta.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 0.05 percent, are 6.46 points, at 12,306.76 in early trade.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.