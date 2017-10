TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index turned negative shortly after the open on Friday as gold miners, tracking lower gold prices, offset gains in most other sectors following better than expected U.S. employment data.

The Toronto stock index was down 14.85 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,484.91. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were higher. Materials and energy were the lone decliners.