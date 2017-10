TORONTO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell more than 1 percent to a near two-week low on Wednesday, as investors turned their focus from Barack Obama’s presidential win to the “fiscal cliff” that might derail the world’s largest economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 145.16 points, or 1.17 percent, to 12,216.04. The index touched its weakest level since Oct. 25.