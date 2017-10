TORONTO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks opened little changed on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in shares of gold miners, as bullion dipped even as optimism over a Greek debt and aid agreement reached overnight provided support.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 2.08 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,182.97 shortly after the open. It had briefly entered positive territory.