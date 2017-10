TORONTO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks erased early losses in late trading on Wednesday to turn positive, led by financial shares on expectations of healthy bank earnings and as broader sentiment improved on comments from a top Republican about U.S. budget talks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.04 of a point to 12,111.67, recovering from a 1-week low hit earlier in the session.