TORONTO, April 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index extended its early losses on Friday, falling 1 percent in a broad sell-off after contracting U.S. retail sales data signaled flagging momentum in Canada’s largest export market.

At 10:04 a.m. (1404 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 125.18 points, or 1 percent, at 12,356.19. All ten main sectors were in the red.